Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform Rating for Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 167.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RLAY. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

RLAY opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.05% and a negative net margin of 21,036.13%. Relay Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $293,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 16,248 shares of company stock valued at $338,194 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

