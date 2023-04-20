Oppenheimer Weighs in on The Lovesac Company’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lovesac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lovesac’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lovesac’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Lovesac from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.40. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $51.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.13 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lovesac by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 22,872 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth $1,631,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sharon M. Leite purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.55 per share, with a total value of $142,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,514.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

