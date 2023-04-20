Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,486 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,885 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 19,754 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 25,147 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Insider Activity at Oracle

Oracle Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.88. 1,954,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,146,638. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $96.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

