Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE OGEN opened at $3.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.37. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development and licensure of innovative products and technologies for improving human health.

