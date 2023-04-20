Orbital Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:OIG) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, April 21st

Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split on Friday, April 21st. The 1-40 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, April 21st.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Trading Down 24.7 %

OIG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. 7,577,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,885. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.09. Orbital Infrastructure Group has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orbital Infrastructure Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 15,253 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group by 314.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 21,078 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orbital Infrastructure Group

Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of electro-mechanical products and technologies worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power, Telecommunications and Renewables. The Electric Power segment provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions to customers in the electric power industry.

