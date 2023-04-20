Orchid Price Hits $0.0845 on Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $81.35 million and $2.15 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.0845 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007887 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00029360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00019691 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00018356 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,883.25 or 1.00047295 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09032742 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $2,474,542.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

