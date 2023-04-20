Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 18th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$77.12 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 15.75%.

Orla Mining Stock Down 0.2 %

Orla Mining Company Profile

OLA opened at C$6.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$2.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.41. The stock has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

