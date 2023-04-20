Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank lowered its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,768,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,003,695,000 after buying an additional 803,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Owens Corning by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,154,000 after purchasing an additional 155,155 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,503,000 after purchasing an additional 149,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,231,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,283,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,902,000 after buying an additional 78,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on OC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Owens Corning Trading Up 1.3 %

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.29. The stock had a trading volume of 101,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,427. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.65. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 16.40%.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Further Reading

