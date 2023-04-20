Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Bought by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,951 shares during the period. Owens & Minor comprises approximately 1.0% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.57% of Owens & Minor worth $8,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Insider Activity at Owens & Minor

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Owens & Minor Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMI. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

NYSE:OMI opened at $14.88 on Thursday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens & Minor Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.