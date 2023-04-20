Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ) Shares Up 1.8%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Rating) shares rose 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.38 and last traded at $23.20. Approximately 65,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,893% from the average daily volume of 3,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Trading Up 0.4 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (OXLCZ)
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.