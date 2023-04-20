Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ) Shares Up 1.8%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Rating) shares rose 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.38 and last traded at $23.20. Approximately 65,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,893% from the average daily volume of 3,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58.

