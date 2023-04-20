P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the March 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 461.0 days.

P/F Bakkafrost Stock Performance

P/F Bakkafrost stock remained flat at $65.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.72. P/F Bakkafrost has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $72.54.

P/F Bakkafrost Company Profile

Bakkafrost P/F engages production and sale of a wide range of salmon products. It operates through the following segments: Farming Faroe Islands (FO); Farming Scotland (STC); Value Added Products (VAP); and Fishmeal, Oil and Feed (FOF). The FO segment involves in the breeding and on-growing of salmon as well as the harvesting, sales, and distribution of salmon.

