P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the March 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 461.0 days.
P/F Bakkafrost Stock Performance
P/F Bakkafrost stock remained flat at $65.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.72. P/F Bakkafrost has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $72.54.
P/F Bakkafrost Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on P/F Bakkafrost (BKFKF)
- Steel Dynamics May Be At A U-Turn Rather Than A Red Light
- Intuitive Surgical Continues to Surge, is it Worth Its Premium?
- Las Vegas Sands Hits The Jackpot, China Drives Robust Recovery
- Tesla’s Earnings: So Bad They’re Nearly Good
- Intuitive Surgical Carves A Bottom And Preps For Higher Prices
Receive News & Ratings for P/F Bakkafrost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P/F Bakkafrost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.