Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emfo LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,078.6% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 2.3 %

PANW stock opened at $195.32 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.08. The stock has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,663.58, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total transaction of $2,779,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at $237,110,214.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,380 shares of company stock valued at $36,420,926 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.