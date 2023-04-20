Patrick Industries, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Patrick Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Patrick Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.45 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PATK. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $70.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.50. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $77.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,602,000 after purchasing an additional 201,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 78,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,189,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,094,000 after purchasing an additional 101,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,880,000 after acquiring an additional 27,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Patrick Industries

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $710,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,654,283.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $710,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,654,283.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $474,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,332.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,010. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Featured Articles

