PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Trimmed by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,060,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 71,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.17.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal Stock Performance

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,937,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,491,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.