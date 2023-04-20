PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.0% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PayPal by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal Stock Down 0.9 %

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.17.

PYPL traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $74.61. 1,323,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,478,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $83.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

