Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,709 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,724 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. TD Securities lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.96.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $204.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,389. The firm has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.67 and a 200-day moving average of $203.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $250.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

