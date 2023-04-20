Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises about 0.8% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.08.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $442.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $487.47. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

