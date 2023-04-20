Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,126 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.0% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 32.0% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 70.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,794 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 138,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 50,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 18.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,107 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $30.08. 9,307,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,397,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.32. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $40.21. The firm has a market cap of $240.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

