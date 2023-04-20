Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 151 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,321,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,092,000 after buying an additional 316,210 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,378,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,092,000 after buying an additional 343,265 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,220,000 after buying an additional 73,206 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,751,000 after purchasing an additional 669,885 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.06. 1,193,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.24.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

