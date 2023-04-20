Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,719 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAVE. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 353.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PAVE stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,932 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.29. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.28. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

