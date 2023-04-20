Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,100 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.25. The company had a trading volume of 232,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,751. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.01. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $99.54.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Articles

