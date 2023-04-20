Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,081 Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,081 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 52.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 661,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after buying an additional 227,105 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 234,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 73.3% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 197,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after buying an additional 83,659 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 159,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 37,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 122,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 8,259 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRBN traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.00. 18,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,422. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.45.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

