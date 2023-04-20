Pender Growth Fund (CVE:PTF) Stock Price Up 3%

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF – Get Rating) shot up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.49 and last traded at C$6.49. 2,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 2,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.30.

Pender Growth Fund Trading Up 3.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 51.12, a current ratio of 51.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

About Pender Growth Fund

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

