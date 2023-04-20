PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Raised to $41.00

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2023

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENNGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.03% from the stock’s previous close.

PENN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut shares of PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

PENN stock opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.21.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 58.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN)

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.