PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Raised to $41.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.03% from the stock’s previous close.

PENN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut shares of PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

PENN stock opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.21.

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 58.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.