Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Acquires 725 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,147 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.19. The company had a trading volume of 954,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,132,566. The firm has a market cap of $256.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $96.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.57 and a 200 day moving average of $83.09.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.