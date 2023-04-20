Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,041,000 after buying an additional 3,894,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,454 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,747,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,372,000 after purchasing an additional 178,516 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,286,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,934,000 after purchasing an additional 148,524 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,067,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,643,805. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $128.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.