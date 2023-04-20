Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,185,000. MRA Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,737,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $414.19. 506,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,225,439. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $451.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

