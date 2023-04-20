Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.9% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock remained flat at $30.06 during midday trading on Thursday. 10,418,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,449,098. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $240.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.32.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

