Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 12,839 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,839 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $56.72. 849,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,634,083. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $87.65. The company has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

