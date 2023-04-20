Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.58.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.37. 362,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,760. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.94 and its 200-day moving average is $101.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $124.19.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

