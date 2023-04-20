Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 309 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $205.18. 469,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,040. The firm has a market cap of $281.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.19. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $226.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

