Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 6,600 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,203 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.45.

Intel Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $30.85. 5,501,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,401,805. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $48.90. The company has a market cap of $127.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

