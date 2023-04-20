Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 711 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises 1.3% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYH. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

NYSEARCA:IYH traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $280.96. 7,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,896. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.96 and a 200 day moving average of $275.94. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $247.38 and a twelve month high of $295.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

