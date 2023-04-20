Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,514 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.5% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $40.11 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $226.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.30.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

