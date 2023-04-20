PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Raised to $15.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, March 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. PG&E has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $17.01.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 121.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,054,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,682,000 after acquiring an additional 47,168,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,490,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,743,636,000 after purchasing an additional 29,840,608 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 54,243,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,039,000 after purchasing an additional 28,087,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,847,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 829.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,735,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,700,000 after buying an additional 8,688,233 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

