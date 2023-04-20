PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.58

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.58 and last traded at $26.58, with a volume of 72015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13.

Insider Transactions at PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $340.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.00 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.63%. PGT Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $53,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,355,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,200,442.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,076.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $53,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,355,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,200,442.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $848,300 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGT Innovations

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 11.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the first quarter worth approximately $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.