PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.58

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.58 and last traded at $26.58, with a volume of 72015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.
PGT Innovations Stock Up 2.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13.
Insider Transactions at PGT Innovations
In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $53,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,355,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,200,442.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,076.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $53,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,355,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,200,442.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $848,300 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGT Innovations
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 11.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the first quarter worth approximately $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.
PGT Innovations Company Profile
PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.
