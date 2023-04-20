Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85. 1,164 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 21,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pharming Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pharming Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded Pharming Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Monday, March 27th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.66 million, a PE ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.94 million. Pharming Group had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 1.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

