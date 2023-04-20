Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $101.51 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $109.81. The company has a market cap of $157.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.33.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.18.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

