Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.42-$1.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Philip Morris International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.10-$6.22 EPS.
Philip Morris International Stock Down 3.4 %
NYSE PM opened at $98.10 on Thursday. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $109.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.33. The firm has a market cap of $152.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.18.
In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.
