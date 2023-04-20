Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.42-$1.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Philip Morris International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.10-$6.22 EPS.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE PM opened at $98.10 on Thursday. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $109.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.33. The firm has a market cap of $152.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.