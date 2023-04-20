Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $101.51 on Thursday. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $109.81. The stock has a market cap of $157.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.33.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.18.

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 620.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

See Also

