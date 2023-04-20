Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.10-$6.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.34. Philip Morris International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.10-$6.22 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.18.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2 %

PM opened at $101.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.33. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 620.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

