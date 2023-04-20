Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,918 shares during the period. Phillips 66 makes up 3.7% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $62,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.33.

Insider Activity

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.6 %

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,688,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,106. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.25. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.