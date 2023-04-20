Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to earn $7.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

PNFP stock opened at $56.25 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.34.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $401.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 28.11%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,019,695 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $215,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

