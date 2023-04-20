Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given New $65.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PNFP. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.88.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $56.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $89.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $401.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 28.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,165,969.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,019,695. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle Financial Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $61,723,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6,336.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 360,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after purchasing an additional 354,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,558,000 after purchasing an additional 282,678 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 997,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,903,000 after purchasing an additional 213,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after purchasing an additional 202,804 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Stories

