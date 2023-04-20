Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 366,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $8,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 1,994.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,449.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,106 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,503. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinterest Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on PINS. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

NYSE PINS opened at $28.22 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $29.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.