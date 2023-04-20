Piper Sandler Trims Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Target Price to $134.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $473.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.57.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

