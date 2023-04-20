Pivotal Research Boosts Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target to $85.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Pivotal Research from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Formula One Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $73.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.01 and its 200-day moving average is $65.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.09. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $76.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 700 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and sold 431,031 shares worth $32,208,578. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,481,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Formula One Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,369,000 after acquiring an additional 58,281 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

