Pivotal Research Boosts Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target to $85.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Pivotal Research from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Formula One Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.60.
Formula One Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $73.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.01 and its 200-day moving average is $65.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.09. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $76.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,481,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Formula One Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,369,000 after acquiring an additional 58,281 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Formula One Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Formula One Group (FWONK)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.