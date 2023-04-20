Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.69

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.69 and last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 3501464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLUG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Plug Power from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.76.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 103.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $220.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 124.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 358.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

