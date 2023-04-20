POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.
Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the first quarter valued at $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 116,386 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
POINT Biopharma Global Stock Performance
POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $1.79. The company had revenue of $226.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About POINT Biopharma Global
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
