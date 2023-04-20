Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Gap Down to $3.65

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.65, but opened at $3.51. Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 886,125 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PSNY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Polestar Automotive Holding UK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21.

Institutional Trading of Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.